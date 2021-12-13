Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing Tinder's Paul Boukadakis: Inside Their "Serious" Relationship

Watch : Ana de Armas Celebrates Ben Affleck's B-Day With Selfie

It's safe to say Ana de Armas would swipe right on this Tinder exec.

The Knives Out actress was photographed kissing Paul Boukadakis on Saturday, Dec. 11. According to an eyewitness, the lovebirds gave each other a peck on the lips as they enjoyed some shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. Per the onlooker, Paul was on the hunt for a pair of sunglasses, with Ana helping in his search.

"She was very affectionate and she would hold his hand," the eyewitness shared. "At one point, she pulled his mask down for a sweet kiss as they waited to cross the street."

Amid their outing, a source exclusively told E! News that it's "very serious" between the actress and tech entrepreneur, who she began dating in the spring.

In June, Page Six reported that the actress had been dating the Tinder vice president after they were introduced by mutual friends a few months prior. According to the outlet, Ana had even met members of his family.

A separate source close to Ana adds, "She's been working and very busy, but they have been able to keep the relationship going."