Where to Shop Those Flared Yoga Pants You've Been Seeing Everywhere Lately

Whether you're at the mall shopping for Christmas gifts or at the grocery store stocking up on holiday treats, it seems like you can't go anywhere without seeing someone sporting flared yoga pants, or flare leggings if you're Gen Z. It's a trend that's come back and we're all about it. After all, flared yoga pants are soft, stretchy, stylish and super comfortable. So, what's not to like?
If you're looking to snag a pair of flared pants for yourself, we've got you covered. From Alo Yoga's super popular Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Leggings to Aerie's flare leggings that feature their beloved crossover waistband, to an under $20 option from Amazon with over 12,600 five-star reviews, we've rounded up all the best flared yoga pants out there right now. Check those out below.
Aerie Offline The Hugger High Waisted Foldover Flare Legging
The Hugger High Waisted Foldover Flare Leggings from Aerie is made with fabric so soft and supportive, it feels like you're in a warm hug. It features a foldover waistband, patch pockets and comes in seven colors.
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
The Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging from Alo come in three colors and features a chic front split. It's great if you want to show off your sneakers. Kendall Jenner even included them in her edit of favorite Alo styles!
Sweaty Betty Power Kick Workout Leggings
These workout pants from Sweaty Betty are made with breathable sweat-wicking fabric, a "bum-sculpting silhouette" and a zip pocket. They're practical, stylish and on sale for 40% off.
Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
We are obsessed with the internet-loved crossover leggings from Aerie. They're just so flattering and comfortable. These flare leggings, which feature the crossover waistband, are sure to be a winner!
HISKYWIN Inner Pocket Yoga Pants
These highly-rated yoga pants from Amazon come in multiple colors and have over 11,900 five-star reviews. One shopper said they'd buy these over again because they fit nicely and are "insanely comfortable."
Satina Palazzo Pants
We love the flare in these pants from Amazon, and we're not the only ones. They have over 12,600 five-star reviews and shoppers love how buttery soft they are. As one reviewer wrote, "WOW. OH WOW. Honestly, I had no idea I'd like them so much. Life is too short to wear icky pants. Wear these instead!"
Old Navy High-Waisted Rib-Knit Flare Leggings
These flare leggings from Old Navy are made with a super soft rib-knit rayon blend, so you can be comfortable all day long. It comes in two colors and the sizes range from XS to 4X.
Topshop Seamed Flare Leggings
These seamed flare leggings from Topshop are not only comfortable, they're also stylish, versatile and made in a way that elongates the legs. You can get these in black or grey.
FP Movement Superbly Flare Leg Pants
If you're looking for pants with some real flare, we recommend these pants from Free People FP Movement. It comes in grey and lavender, and it's on sale for over 50% off.
Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
These flared pants from Lululemon are super soft, lightweight and come in six colors including a leopard camo pattern. It's a shopper-fave that sells out all the time, so be sure to snag these while they're still available.
Alo Yoga High-Waist Pinstripe Zip It Flare Leggings
These flare leggings from Alo feature a unique pinstripe design. It's made with their sculpting interlock fabric and features a skinny waistband and invisible zippers so you can make the flare look exactly how you'd like.
Z by Zella High Waist Daily Booty Flared Leggings
If you're looking for a high-quality affordable option, these flared leggings from Z by Zella may be for you. These come in navy, black and green moss.
