E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Where to Shop Those Flared Yoga Pants You've Been Seeing Everywhere Lately

Flared yoga pants are super trendy right now, and we've rounded up the best options from Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Aerie and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 13, 2021 9:20 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Yoga Pants Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're at the mall shopping for Christmas gifts or at the grocery store stocking up on holiday treats, it seems like you can't go anywhere without seeing someone sporting flared yoga pants, or flare leggings if you're Gen Z. It's a trend that's come back and we're all about it. After all, flared yoga pants are soft, stretchy, stylish and super comfortable. So, what's not to like? 

If you're looking to snag a pair of flared pants for yourself, we've got you covered. From Alo Yoga's super popular Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Leggings to Aerie's flare leggings that feature their beloved crossover waistband, to an under $20 option from Amazon with over 12,600 five-star reviews, we've rounded up all the best flared yoga pants out there right now. Check those out below. 

read
11 Best-Selling Cold Weather Accessories on Amazon For Under $35

Aerie Offline The Hugger High Waisted Foldover Flare Legging

The Hugger High Waisted Foldover Flare Leggings from Aerie is made with fabric so soft and supportive, it feels like you're in a warm hug. It features a foldover waistband, patch pockets and comes in seven colors. 

$55
$33
Aerie

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging

The Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging from Alo come in three colors and features a chic front split. It's great if you want to show off your sneakers. Kendall Jenner even included them in her edit of favorite Alo styles!

$108
Alo Yoga

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 Costumes

3
Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

Sweaty Betty Power Kick Workout Leggings

These workout pants from Sweaty Betty are made with breathable sweat-wicking fabric, a "bum-sculpting silhouette" and a zip pocket. They're practical, stylish and on sale for 40% off. 

$108
$65
Nordstrom

Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

We are obsessed with the internet-loved crossover leggings from Aerie. They're just so flattering and comfortable. These flare leggings, which feature the crossover waistband, are sure to be a winner! 

$50
Aerie

HISKYWIN Inner Pocket Yoga Pants

These highly-rated yoga pants from Amazon come in multiple colors and have over 11,900 five-star reviews. One shopper said they'd buy these over again because they fit nicely and are "insanely comfortable."

$34
$27
Amazon

Satina Palazzo Pants

We love the flare in these pants from Amazon, and we're not the only ones. They have over 12,600 five-star reviews and shoppers love how buttery soft they are. As one reviewer wrote, "WOW. OH WOW. Honestly, I had no idea I'd like them so much. Life is too short to wear icky pants. Wear these instead!"

$25
$19
Amazon

Old Navy High-Waisted Rib-Knit Flare Leggings

These flare leggings from Old Navy are made with a super soft rib-knit rayon blend, so you can be comfortable all day long. It comes in two colors and the sizes range from XS to 4X. 

$35
$28
Old Navy

Topshop Seamed Flare Leggings

These seamed flare leggings from Topshop are not only comfortable, they're also stylish, versatile and made in a way that elongates the legs. You can get these in black or grey. 

$49
Nordstrom

FP Movement Superbly Flare Leg Pants

If you're looking for pants with some real flare, we recommend these pants from Free People FP Movement. It comes in grey and lavender, and it's on sale for over 50% off. 

$118
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

These flared pants from Lululemon are super soft, lightweight and come in six colors including a leopard camo pattern. It's a shopper-fave that sells out all the time, so be sure to snag these while they're still available. 

$98
Lululemon

Alo Yoga High-Waist Pinstripe Zip It Flare Leggings

These flare leggings from Alo feature a unique pinstripe design. It's made with their sculpting interlock fabric and features a skinny waistband and invisible zippers so you can make the flare look exactly how you'd like. 

$138
Alo Yoga

Z by Zella High Waist Daily Booty Flared Leggings

If you're looking for a high-quality affordable option, these flared leggings from Z by Zella may be for you. These come in navy, black and green moss. 

$30
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more things to shop? Check out 20 Under $35 Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of in 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 Costumes

3
Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

4
Exclusive

Watch the Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito Documentary

5
Exclusive

Watch Ben Affleck Cleverly Dodge a Question About Jennifer Lopez

Latest News

Where to Shop Those Flared Yoga Pants You've Been Seeing Everywhere

The Best Gifts We've Ever Received and What We're Giving This Year

Brad Pitt Is Officially Starting a New Career in the Music Industry

Below Deck Star Captain Mark Howard’s Cause of Death Revealed

Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

Exclusive

See Ed Helms & Randall Park Team Up For New TV Show True Story

Update!

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of TV and Film Nominations