The Best Gifts We've Ever Received and What We're Giving This Year

Do we dare tell you how many days are left until Christmas? Spoiler alert: There's only 12 days left 'til Santa's big day!
If you're stuck on what to give your loved ones, we've got you covered. We enlisted the help of some of the best shoppers we know, a.k.a. members of E!'s shopping team, and asked them to share the best gift they've ever received and a gift they're giving this season. As expected, their gift picks did not disappoint, and now we have five more things on our shopping to-do list!
From heated eye massagers and iconic lip liners to Barefoot Dreams blankets and personalized book stamps, these gifts are sure to impress even your pickiest loved ones.
Scroll below to check out the team's most memorable gifts and what they're gifting this year!
Personalized Library Stamp
"The library stamp was the best gift I've received because it showed that my friend noticed how much I loved books and decided to go out of their way to get an incredibly personalized gift for me. When I got the library stamp, I immediately spent hours using it on every book I owned and whenever I buy a new book, I think about how thoughtful the gift was." - Nicole
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
"This year, I'm gifting the Revlon blow dryer brush to my sister-in-law." -Nicole
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Lipstick
"My sister and I are very into lip liners, so I'm getting her the Charlotte Tillbury Pillow Talk lipstick to pair with the darker shade Medium Pillow Talk lip liner for a full lip look." -Carly
Bala Bangles
"My mom and I are both gifting each other Bala Bangles so we can go on our Tinx-inspired RMWs (Rich Mom Walks) together." -Carly
Trip to Europe
"The best Christmas gift I ever received was a trip to Europe from my parents. Experiences make for such memorable gifts!" - Carly
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
"Not only will I be buying these as a gift, but I'll probably be buying them for myself too this holiday season! From the colorful options to the design of the slipper, the Fluff Yeah Slide understood the assignment." -Deb
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera and Instax Film Twin Pack
"I like bringing these as a gift for birthday or holiday parties because then the recipient can start using it there if they want to capture memories from the special occasion. It's a fun activity and a nice break from everything being digital. It's also something they can keep using to commemorate future milestones. These also come in a bunch of fun colors." -Marenah
Preserved Rose - Petite Stella
"My dad got me preserved pink roses and I am obsessed with them. I always keep flowers until I have new ones and since no one was really getting my flowers other than my dad, I would have these shriveled up flowers for months (sometimes a whole year) until I had to throw them out, which is sad to look at. My dad felt bad that I kept these dried up flowers for so long and he got me these ones that I can keep for a year+ and I love them so much." - Marenah
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
"This year, I plan to become everyone's favorite friend, daughter, niece etc. by gifting my loved ones a Barefoot Dreams blanket. These blankets are a level of cozy that you never knew was humanly possible. Plus, they look cute draped over an accent chair or couch." - Emily
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
"The best gift I've ever received is OHOM's Ui Mug & Warmer Set. Like most people, my mornings are busy and sometimes I completely forget about the coffee I made earlier. As a result, it's cold by 10 a.m. and not as enjoyable. Thankfully, OHOM's Ui Mug keeps my coffee warm and the warming base has the ability to charge my phone, too." -Emily
Corner Zip Wristlet With Horse And Carriage
"I like putting together cute gift boxes with several small items for friends and cousins. Coach's corner zip wristlets are definitely going into those boxes this year along with fluffy socks, candy and a few other goodies. I love that this design comes in several bold colors and they're just so handy to have in your purse." -Kristine
RENPHO Eye Massager
"My sister introduced me to this after her friends couldn't stop raving about it. It's an eye massager that also features a built-in heating pad and speakers. It's a must-have if you're someone who's prone to headaches, especially after sitting in front of a computer all day. It's just a great product to have when you want to unwind." -Kristine
Provence Glory Coffee Table Book by Francois Simon
"A gift that I'm giving this year is the Assouline Provence Glory Coffee Table book. That whole travel collection is a great gift for someone that likes to travel and is looking to decorate their place." -Maddy
Chemex® 6-Cup Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker
"The best gift I've received is my Chemex Pour-Over Coffeemaker. I use it everyday to make coffee and it just tastes better than when I use a French Press." -Maddy
