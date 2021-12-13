Brad Pitt Is Officially Starting a New Career in the Music Industry

Watch : EOL ONLY- "10 Things You Don't Know": Brad Pitt & More Celeb Facts

Brad Pitt is changing his tune.

The 57-year-old actor has teamed up with Emmy-winning music producer Damien Quintard to reopen Miraval Studios—the legendary recording facility located at Château Miraval in Correns, France, that has hosted sessions for Pink Floyd, Sting and the Cranberries—after a complete redesign.

The music studio, which was built in 1977 by Château Miraval's then-owner Jacques Loussier, largely sat unused for two decades until Pitt and Quintard decided to renovate the space for musicians to take on new recordings.

In a press release, Quintard said that he "immediately clicked" with Pitt when the two met in Paris.

"It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound," he recalled. "I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music."

The updated studio will feature much of its original recording equipment integrated into a modern setting—including a desk personally designed by Pitt and Quintard. It will also boast multiple recording booths, sound and video editing work stations, rare musical gears and synthesizers and a mezzanine overlooking the entire studio.