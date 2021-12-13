E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Below Deck Mediterranean Star Captain Mark Howard's Cause of Death Revealed

Less than two months after Captain Mark Howard’s passing, a newly released medical examiner report sheds light on how the Below Deck Mediterranean star died.

New details surrounding Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Mark Howard's death are being revealed. 

According to the medical examiner report obtained by E! News on Dec. 13, Howard's cause of death is listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism listed as a contributory cause. His manner of death was listed as natural. 

Back on Oct. 27, news broke that Howard had passed away at the age of 65. He appeared in season one of Below Deck Mediterranean, helming the Ionian Princess in 2016. Bravo would confirm his death in a tribute post to the reality star.

"Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard," the cable network said in a statement. "As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."

Soon after his passing, many cast members in the Below Deck franchise also offered their condolences on social media.

"RIP Captain Mark Howard," former co-star Tiffany Copeland wrote on Twitter, while sharing two group photos that featured herself with Howard. "You were a joy to be around."

Hannah Ferrier added, "Rest In Peace my friend. You were a great captain, friend and colleague. Always the gentleman. You will be missed."

Born and raised on a lake in Michigan, Howard was a yacht captain for almost 30 years, with international experience ranging from sailing the South Pacific to the Mediterranean and Caribbean on both private and charter boats.

According to Bravo, Howard also obtained a pilot license and enjoyed flying helicopters as a hobby.

As for his golden rule of yachting: "The guest is always right."

