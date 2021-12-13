Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Young Reveals Where She Stands With the Final Three Men

Watch : Michelle Breaks Down Her Top 3 Suitors on "The Bachelorette"

With three men and only two roses to hand out, Michelle Young has a big decision to make.

In an E! exclusive clip, Michelle takes a stroll down the beach with Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe to discuss the three remaining men—including Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman and Nayte Olukoya—vying for her heart. In the second-to-last rose ceremony, Michelle will have to decide which two men she wants to bring to the Fantasy Suites and who she will send packing.

"Brandon and I have an incredibly strong connection," Michelle says to Kaitlyn in the video. "He's been vulnerable, he's been open."

"So, Brandon has told you he's falling in love with you," Kaitlyn responds. "You've said the same thing back. You've got two others that I know you feel strong about."

Though Michelle isn't just taken with Brandon, as she adds, "Joe has actually told me that he's falling in love with me and everything that I've seen about him I've loved."