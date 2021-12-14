E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
My 600-lb. Life Sneak Peek: "Cheat Day" Fried Chicken Tenders Cause Drama

Just when My 600-lb. Life's Ryan Barkdoll is making progress ahead of his weight loss surgery, a food delivery of chicken tenders calls everything into question. Watch the cringey clip.

Watch: "My 600 lb. Life": Ryan Barkdoll's Cheat Meal Causes Drama

A diet disaster. 

In an exclusive sneak peek at My 600-lb. Lifeairing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 15 on TLCRyan Barkdoll is caught breaking his diet, just when he'd reached a new milestone. 

"After my appointment yesterday, I came home and told my mom immediately the good news, that Dr. Now says I'm ready to go to Houston," Ryan explains about his upcoming Texas-based weight loss surgery. "I want to go as soon as possible. We need to start getting ready for that." 

However, Ryan can't resist ordering fried chicken nuggets instead of sticking to his diet, even after his mom and her boyfriend Leroy shared their support. But to Ryan, ordering fast food is a form of a celebration. 

"I'm going to be able to get the help I need," Ryan continues via voice-over. "It felt really good to not only see my hard work pay off but to also hear my mom and Leroy are really proud of me."

Ryan's new goal is to get down to 590 pounds before his surgery.

"I need to go back to how I was doing the diet before my mom intervened, where I had my cheat days because that got me through the first month of doing this," he notes. "Not being able to have that made the last couple months way too hard."

TLC

Ryan explains that his cheat days include him being able to "enjoy one day a week of whatever I want" and just consume something that "tastes good and makes me feel good, because that will get me through the rest of the week," Ryan says. 

But Leroy catches him chowing down. After Leroy tells Ryan's mother, Ryan calls him a "snitch," and Ryan's mom reminds him that fried food is not included in his diet plan. 

"I'm a little frustrated because I don't think I'm doing anything wrong," Ryan defends himself. "I know what I'm doing and I'm doing good. My mom and Leroy think they're helping but they don't understand how this works. Cutting out everything isn't sustainable." 

TLC

Leroy tries to reason with Ryan, saying, "Every step back is like you've got to take five more steps forward. It makes me worry about you more. I know if I'm worried, your mom is falling apart." 

But Ryan doesn't want to hear it.

"It's a waste of time to argue, so I don't waste my breath," he concludes. 

Watch the cringey clip above! 

My 600-lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

