The Dr. Oz Show to End After 13 Seasons

Dr. Mehmet Oz is off the air and on the ballot!
On Monday, Dec. 13, Sony Pictures Television confirmed that The Dr. Oz Show will end in January, after 13 seasons, as Oz runs for a senate seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But we won't be completely Oz-less as the series will be replaced by a spin-off co-hosted by Oz's daughter, Daphne Oz, titled The Good Dish. The Emmy-winning host, known for her role on The Chew, will join Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa to host the new series.
Though it was previously reported that The Dr. Oz Show had been renewed until 2023, the last episode will air on Jan. 14.
On Nov. 30, Dr. Oz announced that he was entering the Pennsylvania Republican primary, crediting the pandemic and the country's response to Covid for inspiring him to run for the office seat, stating that "the system is broken."
"We lost too many lives, too many jobs and too many opportunities because Washington got it wrong," Oz said in a statement. "They took away our freedom without making us safer and tried to kill our spirit and our dignity."
The Good Dish, which will bring on The Dr. Oz Show executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader, began as a popular segment on the series.
According to the show's description, "The Good Dish will provide simple shortcuts, money-saving tips, must-have trends and effortless how-tos that will make life easier, more delicious and more fun."
Sony Pictures Television SVP, Zack Hernandez, says, "Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years."
He continued, "We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."
The Good Dish premieres on Jan. 17.