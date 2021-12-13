Watch Ben Affleck Cleverly Dodge a Question About Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Ben Affleck Avoids J.Lo Question at "Tender Bar" Premiere

J.Lo who?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance is no secret, but that doesn't mean the Oscar-winning director is ready to discuss the details of their relationship.

Ben made that clear during the premiere of his new film The Tender Bar on Sunday, Dec. 12, cleverly managing to avoid a question about Jennifer despite the fact that they had just walked the red carpet together.

As Daily Pop recapped the following Monday, the sly move came after E! News casually mentioned how nice it must be for Jennifer to support him at the premiere.

"Listen, you know, when you're the president of a studio, you come to the premieres. I think that's appropriate," Ben began, seemingly ignoring the entire question...until he continued. "Jenn Salke runs Amazon. I'm glad she's here. I'm so pleased she's supporting us."

The actor flashed a smile after delivering the crafty response about that Jennifer, AKA the head of Amazon Studios, which is responsible for his new film. To Ben's credit, he did indeed answer the question he was asked.