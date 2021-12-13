E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Scarlett Johansson Just Accidentally "Killed" This Christmas Tradition For Her Kids

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 13, 2021 7:50 PM
Santa's little helper? 

Scarlett Johansson hilariously joked that she "kind of killed" a special holiday tradition this year after her daughter Rose, 7, discovered the Elf of the Shelf packaging. 

"[She] found him in the box the other day. She was like, 'Why is he in this weird dusty box?' And I was like, 'He lives there right before Christmas,'" Johansson during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 13 joked while at the Sing 2 premiere. "That was bad."

Johansson also shares six-month-old son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost

As for their other family holiday traditions?

"We do Secret Santa," Johansson added. "It's pretty competitive. My siblings are aggressive." 

The Black Widow star also quipped that the return to red carpets and in-person movie premieres has re-vamped her wardrobe. "I've been wearing sweatpants for about two and a half years. This is not sweatpants," Johansson explained of her "colorful and celebratory" ensemble. 

And she's already thinking of a Sing 3 collab: a duet with Harry Connick Jr.!

"He's got such a buttery voice," Johansson admired. "I love him." 

Meanwhile, Johansson's Sing 2 co-stars are also dreaming up potential cameos if a third movie is in the works. 

Reese Witherspoon gave Beyoncé a shoutout: "Call me, B!" and Matthew McConaughey is getting ready to show off his pipes. 

"There seems to be a petition going around that if Sing 3, if we get to make one, [my character] Buster Moon has to sing," McConaughey teased. "I'm with it. I'll sign it. I'm always keeping some sort of tune. I've been whistling, diddy-ing. My kids would say I sing. That's about as far as I've gotten."

Watch the full interview above to hear about McConaughey's daughter's Sing 2 acting debut!  

