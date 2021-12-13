E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Scarlett Johansson Just Accidentally "Killed" This Christmas Tradition For Her Kids

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 13, 2021 7:50 PMTags
MoviesScarlett JohanssonReese WitherspoonMatthew McConaugheyExclusivesChristmasShowsDaily PopNBCU
Watch: "Sing 2" Premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & More!

Santa's little helper? 

Scarlett Johansson hilariously joked that she "kind of killed" a special holiday tradition this year after her daughter Rose, 7, discovered the Elf of the Shelf packaging. 

"[She] found him in the box the other day. She was like, 'Why is he in this weird dusty box?' And I was like, 'He lives there right before Christmas,'" Johansson during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 13 joked while at the Sing 2 premiere. "That was bad."

Johansson also shares six-month-old son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost

As for their other family holiday traditions?

"We do Secret Santa," Johansson added. "It's pretty competitive. My siblings are aggressive." 

The Black Widow star also quipped that the return to red carpets and in-person movie premieres has re-vamped her wardrobe. "I've been wearing sweatpants for about two and a half years. This is not sweatpants," Johansson explained of her "colorful and celebratory" ensemble. 

photos
Inside Kim Kardashian's Sing 2 Viewing Party

And she's already thinking of a Sing 3 collab: a duet with Harry Connick Jr.!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"He's got such a buttery voice," Johansson admired. "I love him." 

Meanwhile, Johansson's Sing 2 co-stars are also dreaming up potential cameos if a third movie is in the works. 

Reese Witherspoon gave Beyoncé a shoutout: "Call me, B!" and Matthew McConaughey is getting ready to show off his pipes. 

"There seems to be a petition going around that if Sing 3, if we get to make one, [my character] Buster Moon has to sing," McConaughey teased. "I'm with it. I'll sign it. I'm always keeping some sort of tune. I've been whistling, diddy-ing. My kids would say I sing. That's about as far as I've gotten."

Watch the full interview above to hear about McConaughey's daughter's Sing 2 acting debut!  

Sing 2 is in theaters Wednesday, Dec. 22. 

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2

Ryan Reynolds on How the Peloton Ad Was Released Just Like That

3
Exclusive

Watch Ben Affleck Cleverly Dodge a Question About Jennifer Lopez

4

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 Costumes

5

25 Juicy Secrets About Interview With the Vampire

Latest News

Brad Pitt Is Officially Starting a New Career in the Music Industry

Below Deck Star Captain Mark Howard’s Cause of Death Revealed

Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

Exclusive

See Ed Helms & Randall Park Team Up For New TV Show True Story

Update!

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of TV and Film Nominations

This Is Us' Season 6 Pics Include a Glimpse of Kate & Phillip

The Dr. Oz Show to End After 13 Seasons