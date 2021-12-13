E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sneak Peek: And Just Like That’s Cynthia Nixon in New Teaser for The Gilded Age

And Just Like That’s Cynthia Nixon stars in the upcoming HBO historical drama The Gilded Age. Go back in time to an old New York City and see an era where “anything is possible.”

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 13, 2021 7:48 PMTags
TVSex And The CityCynthia NixonMeryl Streep
Watch: "And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More

Well, at least this New York City doesn't have Pelotons. 

The latest trailer for HBO's upcoming The Gilded Age, released on Dec. 13, stars Sex and the City alum Cynthia Nixon along with Christine BaranskiMorgan SpectorCarrie CoonDenée Benton and Audra McDonald.

Great social divides and racial tensions make Downton Abbey's creator Julian Fellowes' upcoming period piece as juicy as any modern story line.

Historically set in 1882, the latest clip shows a young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to NYC after the death of her father to live with her old-money aunts Ada (Nixon) and Agnes (Baranski).

Agnes explains to her niece that the city is a "collection of villages" where the "old" have been in charge" for years.

"Well, I'm new. I've only just arrived," says the young lady, played by Meryl Streep's real–life daughter.

"You are my niece, and you belong to old New York," Agnes retorts, but the footage makes it pretty clear that this kid is not going to let a snobby old-school principle keep her from taking a big chance in the city of dreams.

photos
14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

"Money isn't everything, Agnes," Ada tells her sister, who snorts back, "Hah!"

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2
Exclusive

Watch Ben Affleck Cleverly Dodge a Question About Jennifer Lopez

3
Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

Marian, who very much like another HBO icon, Carrie, is out to form her own destiny and along the way makes close friends like Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer who teaches the newcomer life away from her rich aunts and a ruthless railroad-tycoon neighbor and his ambitious wife.

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

"For a New Yorker, anything is possible," Peggy says. 

Let the disruption begin in the city that never sleeps. 

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

Take a look at the new Gilded Age trailer above and be sure to tune in when it premieres Monday, Jan. 24 on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2
Exclusive

Watch Ben Affleck Cleverly Dodge a Question About Jennifer Lopez

3
Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

4

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 Costumes

5
Exclusive

Watch the Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito Documentary

Latest News

Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

Exclusive

See Ed Helms & Randall Park Team Up For New TV Show True Story

Update!

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of TV and Film Nominations

This Is Us' Season 6 Pics Include a Glimpse of Kate & Phillip

The Dr. Oz Show to End After 13 Seasons

Exclusive

Watch Ben Affleck Cleverly Dodge a Question About Jennifer Lopez

Exclusive

Scarlett Johansson Just "Killed" This Christmas Tradition For Her Kids