9 Secrets About Lady Gaga's Fashion in House of Gucci Revealed

Watch : All of Lady Gaga's Most STUNNING "House of Gucci" Press Looks

Forget the feast of the seven fishes, House of Gucci is delivering a banquet of eye candy this holiday season.

Director Ridley Scott assembled an all-star cast—including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek—for his drama about the complicated dynamics at play within the family behind the eponymous fashion empire. Based on a shocking true story, the film has it all: Love, money, sex, betrayal and murder.

But one of the most important elements of the movie is, of course, the fashion. To ensure he captured the era, Scott turned to his longtime costume designer Janty Yates, who won an Oscar for her work on Gladiator, to craft the looks for Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and the rest of the glamorous characters.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Yates detailed her process for outfitting the year's most fashionable film, including her intensive research and the jaw-dropping number of outfits she assembled. Plus, she revealed Lady Gaga's surprising inspiration for Patrizia's looks and the item the Golden Globe nominee may have taken home from the set with her. (Hey, she did say she wouldn't consider herself a particularly ethical person!)