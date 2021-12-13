Sherri Shepherd Misses Hosting Duty on Wendy Williams Show Due to Emergency Appendicitis Surgery

Watch : Wendy Williams Celebrates Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Wendy Williams Show guest host Sherri Shepard was forced to miss her current hosting duties following emergency surgery.



The comedian, who was set to fill in this week for the titular daytime host amid her temporary hiatus, was notably absent from the show's Dec. 13 episode. Fellow comedian Michael Rapaport announced the news at the top of the show's airing and served as the host for the day.



"Sherri was supposed to host today," Michael explained to the audience in a video shared to the show's Instagram account. "Unfortunately, she had appendicitis, okay?," He added, "She is fine, she is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is resting. Get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you."

A rep for the actress confirms to E! News that her surgery was "successful" and that she is currently on the mend.