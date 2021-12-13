Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Lavish Sing 2 Viewing Party

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Sings "JuJu On That Beat"

There's no party like a Kardashian party.

For new proof, take a look inside Kim Kardashian's latest soiree. The reality star hosted a viewing party for the upcoming animated sequel, Sing 2, on Sunday, Dec. 12—and judging by her social media posts, it was quite the lavish event.

As per usual, the mom of four spared no detail for the kid-friendly gathering. Her home was filled with ballon decorations and life-size cutouts of the film's many animal characters. Outside, youngsters could channel their inner artist at an arts and crafts station lined with easels and paint. They could also grab a mic and step into the spotlight on a stage set up for karaoke.

But that wasn't all. There were also piñatas and a bounce house to keep the little ones entertained. Of course, the main event, was a screening of Sing 2, which is due to hit theaters on Dec. 22. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Taron Egerton as Johnny, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal, Halsey as Porsha Crystal and many more.