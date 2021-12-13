E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Ed Helms & Randall Park Team Up For Peacock's Hilarious New Show True Story

What if there was a story so unbelievable and so outrageous that it had to be true? Randall Park and Ed Helms ask the when, where, why and how in Peacock's True Story. Watch the first trailer!

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 13, 2021 9:00 PM
Watch: Would Ed Helms Do a Reunion Special for "The Office"?

It's about to be one funny story time. 

E! News can exclusively debut the trailer for sitcom stars Ed Helms and Randall Park's new Peacock's original comedy series True Story with Ed and Randall, premiering on the NBCUniversal streaming platform on Thursday, Jan. 20. In the vein of Drunk History, the series is a hybrid scripted and unscripted show that is one part talk show and one part re-enactment. 

"Everyone has a story," the trailer starts. "But some stories are so incredible, they deserve to be immortalized on television." 

Hosts Randall and Ed ask the when, where, how and why these ordinary people had extraordinary experiences. Each of the six episodes features a new storyteller who narrates to bring their outrageous story to life. 

From sneaking into the Super Bowl to a wacky way of getting out of a speeding ticket, these true stories are ready for primetime—especially thanks to hilarious dramatized re-enactments starring A-listers like former NFL superstar and star of The Bradshaw Bunch Terry Bradshaw, Adam Pally, Terry Crews, Fortune Feimster and Anders Holm

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

Watch the LOL-worthy trailer below!

