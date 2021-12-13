E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Reese Witherspoon Enjoys a Family Movie Night at Sing 2 Premiere

Reese Witherspoon—a.k.a. Rosita the pig—brought all her piglets (and her hubby) to the Sing 2 premiere in L.A. on Dec. 12.

Well this was certainly something to sing about!

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon was joined at the Dec. 12 of her new film Sing 2 by husband Jim Toth and their son, Tennessee, 9, along with Reese's kids Deacon, 18, and Ava, 22, from the actress' previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

The mother and daughter duo, who look remarkably similar, took time to also pose for pics. Reese dressed in a cute red-and-pink check dress by Carolina Herrera, while Ava showcased a pink hairdo swept up above her shoulders and a black minidress with white lace lapels.

The group was all smiles as they joined hands for photos. Reese's fellow cast members Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Nick Offerman also walked the carpet. 

Reese, who plays Rosita, a pig who gave up her music dreams to become a devoted mommy to 25 piglets, stopped on the red carpet to talk to E! News. She told us that she was excited for the film to be released during the week of Christmas and that the holidays are a special time when she and her family "usually do gingerbread houses, and cookies and watch Christmas specials—things like that."  

Sing 2 will feature songs from Billie Eilish, Elton John, Mercury Rev and U2, who sings the film's original song "Your Song Saved My Life." The plot follows Buster Moon and his friends persuading rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

Check the film out when it premieres in theaters on Dec. 22.

