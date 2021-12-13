Reese Witherspoon Enjoys a Family Movie Night at Sing 2 Premiere

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Well this was certainly something to sing about!

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon was joined at the Dec. 12 of her new film Sing 2 by husband Jim Toth and their son, Tennessee, 9, along with Reese's kids Deacon, 18, and Ava, 22, from the actress' previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

The mother and daughter duo, who look remarkably similar, took time to also pose for pics. Reese dressed in a cute red-and-pink check dress by Carolina Herrera, while Ava showcased a pink hairdo swept up above her shoulders and a black minidress with white lace lapels.

The group was all smiles as they joined hands for photos. Reese's fellow cast members Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Nick Offerman also walked the carpet.

Reese, who plays Rosita, a pig who gave up her music dreams to become a devoted mommy to 25 piglets, stopped on the red carpet to talk to E! News. She told us that she was excited for the film to be released during the week of Christmas and that the holidays are a special time when she and her family "usually do gingerbread houses, and cookies and watch Christmas specials—things like that."