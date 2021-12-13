Elizabeth Olsen, Jennifer Coolidge and More Stars Celebrate Their First Golden Globes Nominations

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

The 2022 Golden Globes is already one for the record books.

Fan favorite stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Strong, Paul Bettany, Omar Sy, Jamie Dornan, Margaret Qualley and Jean Smart have all landed their first-ever Golden Globes nominations, as announced on Monday, Dec. 13.

And they're not the only first-time nominees this year. West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler will make her Golden Globes debut, while Licorice Pizza newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman garnered their first noms. In addition, Anthony Ramos is nominated for the first time for In the Heights and the ensemble casts of Succession and The Morning Show spread the awards season love.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne presented the nominations alongside Snoop Dogg at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9; however, NBC will not televise the award show. The decision came after the HFPA faced backlash once it was revealed that there were no Black members within its 87-member voter group.