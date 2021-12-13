Kim Kardashian Celebrates After Passing California’s Baby Bar Exam

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files to Be Legally SINGLE

Kim Kardashian will be keeping up with the celebrations—thanks to overcoming a huge milestone in her journey to becoming a lawyer.



The mom of four, who has been open about previously taking the exam for California's baby bar to begin practicing law, announced on Dec. 13 that she had finally passed the test.



"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" Kim captioned an Instagram post of herself looking into a mirror, adding, "I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey," she wrote. "Know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses)."



Indeed, viewers who tuned in to the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember Kim's law school journey up close and personal, with the Skims founder vowing that she wouldn't give up on her process until she succeeded.