Watch the Chilling Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media

"It's still unbelievable," Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, says in the trailer. "I don't understand it."

Days after Petito's family reported her missing, Laundrie also went missing. After a month-long search, on Oct. 20, authorities confirmed that remains found in Florida belonged to Laundrie. The medical examiner's office later confirmed his cause of death to be suicide. Laundrie did not speak with police before his disappearance, and he was not named as a suspect in her death before his passing.