E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez to Join Star-Studded List of Performers for The Voice Finale

Jennifer Lopez is saying "I do" to The Voice as she sets to perform her latest hit single “On My Way" in the exciting finale.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 13, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVJennifer LopezExclusivesThe VoiceCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Celebrating "The Voice" 500th Episode With Throwbacks

The Voice fans will definitely want to tune in on Dec. 14. 

With the season 21 finale just a day away, E! News can confirm Jennifer Lopez will be taking the Voice stage on Tuesday night with her brand new song. Marking her debut performance, the world-famous star will serenade viewers with her latest single, "On My Way."

Fans will certainly be feeling the love with help from the new song, one from the soundtrack of her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. In the movie, due out on Valentine's Day in 2022, Lopez stars as pop star Kat Valdez opposite Owen Wilson, who plays a math teacher who agrees to marry her after she finds out her husband-to-be Bastian (Maluma) has been cheating on her. 

Lopez will be in star-studded company on Tuesday as Alicia KeysCarrie Underwood and coach John Legend are also slated to entertain viewers with their own performances during the finale. 

photos
The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

The winner will be crowned on the live telecast as Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Jershika Maple take the stage during the two-hour live season finale on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at ET/PT on NBC.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 Costumes

3
Breaking

The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 Costumes

3
Breaking

The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

4

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

5
Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

Latest News

Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

Elon Musk Named Time’s 2021 Person of the Year

Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez to Perform During The Voice Finale

Breaking

The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

2021 Year in Review: Vote For the Best in Movies, TV and Music

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

Gabrielle Union & More Stars Share Their Under $25 Holiday Gift Picks