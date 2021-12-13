The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

The 2022 award season is almost upon us—but first, the Golden Globe nominations.
After all, it will be the first big award show of the new year. Snoop Dogg had the honor of announcing some of the names on the star-studded list and it was as jam-packed as ever with fan favorites.
From Ted Lasso to Squid Game, King Richard's Will Smith to West Side Story's breakout star Rachel Zegler, the best of television and film this year were celebrated with nominations on Monday, Dec. 13.
The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9, 2022, though it is currently unclear if it will air on TV after NBC announced it would not televise it in 2021 amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and calls for change. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a May statement. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
As for who is in the running for an award come January, find out with the full list of nominations below:
Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series—Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicolas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Motion Picture—Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director—Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Dennis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay—Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture—Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Song—Motion Picture
"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Down to Joy," Belfast
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," Respect
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die
Best Original Score—Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune