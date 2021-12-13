Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

Watch : Ashley Graham Dishes on Miss Universe 2017

Meet your new Miss Universe!

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was awarded the prestigious title at the 70th Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, Dec. 12. Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira took home the title of runner-up, while Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane placed third in the competition.

Sandhu succeeds Andrea Meza of Mexico, who was crowned Miss Universe in May after 2020's pageant was delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and an actor. According to her profile, Priyanka Chopra is her favorite actor. And after Sandhu received the crown, the Quantico star congratulated her on social media.

"And the new Miss Universe is...Miss India," she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03...bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

In addition, Sandhu's profile notes she enjoys hanging out with friends, practicing yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess.