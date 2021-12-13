Gabrielle Union, Kyle Richards & More Stars Share Their Under $25 Holiday Gift Picks

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for gift ideas that won't break the bank? You're in luck! We've rounded up all the under $25 gifts celebrities have recommended this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for a host gift, a white elephant exchange, or just looking for some affordable last minute gifts, there's something in here for everyone.

All throughout gifting season celebs like Gabrielle Union, Candace Cameron Bure, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kris Jenner, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Hunter McGrady, Cash Warren, Nicky Hilton, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ludacris, Lauren Conrad and Sophia Bush shared their top gift picks for this year. Many of them included gifts that were thoughtful, interesting and totally affordable.

If you're still looking for some gift ideas, be sure to check those gift guides out for some inspiration. With that, here are the under $25 gifts that celebs have recommended this holiday season.