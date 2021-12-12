RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Apologizes for "Reckless" Jen Shah Comment After Receiving Backlash

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is issuing an apology for what she described as a "reckless" comment on the show.

The reality TV personality recently came under fire for her remarks about "Mexican culture" that was in reference to her co-star Jen Shah. Ahead of the Bravo show's upcoming new episode, the 49-year-old pastor took to Instagram to apologize.

"I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC," Mary began her statement on Sunday, Dec. 12. "I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies."

She continued, "I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me. My comment was reckless. Unintentional. I am truly sorry!"