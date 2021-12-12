And Just Like That...Chris Noth Stars in a Peloton Ad After (Mr.) Big Shocker

Watch : Chris Noth DEFENDS SJP Against Kim Cattrall's Comments

Talk about a BIG surprise!

Spoiler alert!

Interactive fitness program provider Peloton released a new Christmas-themed ad starring Chris Noth on Sunday, Dec. 12, three days after his fan-favorite Sex and the City character Mr. Big, Carrie Bradshaw's husband, met his untimely demise on the premiere of the new HBO Max sequel series And Just Like That... On the episode, he suffers a heart attack after completing his 1,000th Peloton exercise bike session.

"And just like that...he's alive," read a caption for the ad, posted on the company's Instagram.

In the commercial, Noth sits on a coach in front of a Christmas tree and decorated fireplace, behind a pair of Peloton bikes, and celebrates "new beginnings" with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who took on the same role as Mr. Big's virtual coach on And Just Like That...

"You look great," she tells him, to which he replies, "Oh, I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."