See North West Show Off Her Family's Christmas Decorations, Including Her Lizards'

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! North West is ready for the holidays.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, North, 8, took to her recently created TikTok account, which she shares with mom Kim Kardashian, to share the family's Christmas preparations.
While North posted a gorgeous look through of the family's festive decorations throughout the house, she also took a moment to highlight how her two pet lizards, adorably named Bean and Cheese, are getting into the holiday spirit.
In the clip, North can be heard narrating from behind the camera as she introduces her two pets. "This is my lizard Cheese," she said. "This is my lizard Bean."
Then, she pans the camera to the side, where a gray stocking has been hung between both of their enclosures, adding, "This is their stocking."
But while Bean and Cheese might be feeling festive, North made it clear that her mom doesn't share any warm holiday feelings for her cold-blooded pals.
"My mom hates them," she admitted. "Because they have worms and they're disgusting my mom thinks."
Elsewhere in the house, North revealed that the home had been transformed into a winter wonderland.
Set to the tune of Mariah Carey's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," the two videos posted on TikTok showed off the all-white accessories in their home, including two huge deer figurines, gingerbread men cookie jars, colorful ornaments, and an Elf on the Shelf perched in their Christmas tree.
The most notable decorations, however, were the six stockings hung by the chimney with care. Each one was embroidered with the name of a member of the family, including her dad Kanye "Ye" West, whom Kim filed for divorce from in February.
The SKIMS founder followed up those proceedings with an additional file to change her marital status to single on Friday, Dec. 10, weeks after she began dating comedian Pete Davidson.
No word if there's a stocking in Pete's future just yet, though!