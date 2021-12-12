Here's Proof Kim Cattrall Has Seen Reactions to Her Absence on And Just Like That

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

And just like that, Kim Cattrall has said everything about her absence from the Sex and the City sequel series...without saying anything at all.

The 65-year-old actress, who has been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role of Samantha Jones in any future project for the franchise, liked a few tweets referencing her and And Just Like That... soon after it premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 9.

One of them read, "Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," adding a red heart emoji. Another tweet stated, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet." A third tweet read, "And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall."

And Just Like That... stars the other three original Sex and the City actresses—Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as a slew of returning recurring cast members. The new series addresses the absence of Cattrall's character minutes into the premiere, while addressing a feud that brings to mind past real-life events.