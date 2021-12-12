Chrishell Stause Has the Best Response After Troll Says She "Can't Accomplish Anything Without a Man"

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Chrishell Stause isn't letting the social media critics get her down.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 11 to share a message she received from an online troll, who said she couldn't "accomplish anything without a man."

"The only reason why you're getting listings and selling them is bc of Jason," the Instagram user wrote, referring to Chrishell's new romance with Selling Sunset co-star and Oppenheim Group founder, Jason Oppenheim. "You're such a fake and I hope you own up to your s--t and stop holding grudges you miserable bitch."

Chrishell fired back with a classy response, writing, "It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis."

"When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day," the real estate agent continued. "The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone."