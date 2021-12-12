Chrishell Stause Has the Best Response After Troll Says She "Can't Accomplish Anything Without a Man"

Chrishell Stause isn't letting the social media critics get her down.
The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 11 to share a message she received from an online troll, who said she couldn't "accomplish anything without a man."
"The only reason why you're getting listings and selling them is bc of Jason," the Instagram user wrote, referring to Chrishell's new romance with Selling Sunset co-star and Oppenheim Group founder, Jason Oppenheim. "You're such a fake and I hope you own up to your s--t and stop holding grudges you miserable bitch."
Chrishell fired back with a classy response, writing, "It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis."
"When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day," the real estate agent continued. "The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone."
Chrishell concluded, "But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!"
After re-posting the message, the reality TV personality thanked her fans for sending her an overwhelming amount of support and love.
"You guys just flooded my DMs with the nicest messages, and I wasn't posting it for that," Chrishell told her followers. "It just kind of gave me a laugh. But I really do appreciate it. You guys are just so kind and sweet and I know they are way more of you than the trolls. Thank you!"
Of course, the Netflix star is a pro at handling the drama, including when it comes to her relationships. She was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to February 2021.
This summer, several weeks after confirming her romance with Jason, Chrishell received criticism for sharing PDA-filled posts with the real estate broker.
"That's just weird with your boss!!" one Instagram user wrote, to which Chrishell replied, "Who's gonna tell her...?"
In July, the couple took Selling Sunset fans by surprise after the Days of Our Lives actress shared a picture of Jason passionately kissing her neck as they enjoyed a trip in Capri, Italy.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason previously told E! News. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
Speaking to E! News at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Chrishell opened up about their relationship even more, telling E!'s Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox, "I love him very much, and I feel like that's why it doesn't feel as scary, things don't have to go perfect 'cause I feel like that love and respect will always be there."
"I don't know what will happen and that's the scariness of being on a reality show," she added, "but he's my best friend and I feel like it will always be that no matter what."