Armie Hammer Leaves Treatment Facility Months After Sexual Assault and Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility after spending most of this year there amid a police investigation over sexual assault allegations made against him, as well as unrelated accusations of abuse.
The 35-year-old Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network actor checked into the Florida program for drug, alcohol, and sex issues this past May, two sources told Vanity Fair the following month. On Sunday, Dec. 12, Hammer's lawyer told E! News, "I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great." The attorney did not specify when the actor checked out.
In March, two months before Hammer entered the facility, a 24-year-old woman who identified herself as Effie, represented by powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred, accused the actor of rape. She said in a video news conference that she had been in a four-year romantic relationship with Hammer, while he was married to now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.
"Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent," Effie told reporters. "I thought he was going to kill me."
In response to the allegations, Hammer's attorney issued a statement to E! News that provided Effie's full name and said that "from day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
Allred said in a statement in response, "While many of their encounters were consensual, Effie was very upset" to read Hammer's lawyer's comments, adding, "It is important to emphasize that even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has a right at any point to withdraw her consent."
Allred also stated Effie "has provided her evidence to law enforcement and she encourages others to also provide evidence to them if they believe that their evidence might assist in an investigation of Mr. Hammer."
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman later confirmed to E! News that "Armie Hammer is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation" that was opened on Feb. 3. They did not disclose the name of the accuser. The police had no immediate comment when reached by E! News this weekend.
The investigation began a month after several women accused Hammer of emotional and physical abuse, and alleged that he sent them private messages about sexual acts and other fantasies, some of them fetishizing violence. Two messages, allegedly from the actor and posted on an anonymous account on Instagram, read, "I need to drink your blood," and "I am a 100% cannibal."
Days after the posts went viral, the actor left the 2022 Lionsgate film Shotgun Wedding, in which he was supposed to appear opposite Jennifer Lopez. Hammer said in a statement at the time, "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."
Chambers, the two kids' mother, filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. In February, a month after the actor's sexting scandal erupted, a source close to Chambers told E! News that the actor first admitted to his wife a couple of years prior that he had cheated on her, and not for the first time, and was extremely apologetic and intent on trying to make their marriage work. Prior to their split, the two sought couple's therapy, the insider said.
In March, Vanity Fair quoted a friend close to Chambers as saying that Hammer had confessed to being unfaithful shortly after their eldest child, son Ford, was born in January 2017, but claimed it was a one-time offense.
The insider told the magazine that years later, Chambers found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a co-star, who was not named. The friend also said that more recently, soon before Chambers filed for divorce, Hammer mistakenly sent her a raunchy text message meant for someone else. The actor's lawyer told Vanity Fair he would not be commenting for the magazine's story.
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj