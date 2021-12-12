Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Teenage Colin Jost on SNL and Joins Hilarious TikTok Parody

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the 19-year-old singer took on double duty as the show's host and musical guest, participating in hilarious TikTok-inspired sketches and roasting Weekend Update star Colin Jost along the way.
Dressed in a white and red laced babydoll dress, which she described as "Mrs. Claus going to the club," Billie revealed that hosting SNL during the holidays held an extra special meaning for her. "Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today," she said, before joking, "I am turning 20, or as the internet calls that: middle-aged."
The Grammy-winning artist, who shot to superstardom as a teen, admitted that growing up in the public eye came with a few caveats.
"People just decide that everything you say, and do, and look like, is who you are forever. It's not fair," she explained in her opening monologue. "Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16?"
To further prove her point, Billie pulled up a photo of a 16-year-old, bespectacled Colin Jost, stating, "Imagine being current-day Colin Jost and the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost."
The "bad guy" singer tried to maintain her composure while looking at the comedian's photo, but it got her in the end. "Yikes," she said in-between laughs. "Seen here watching other people go to prom."
In addition to her monologue, Billie showed off her acting chops in various hilarious sketches throughout the night, including one where she became a TikTok star.
The clip saw the audience scroll through a multitude of TikToks that ranged from ‘fit checks to thirst traps to Billie dressed as a nurse doing the latest viral dance challenge while her patient flatlined behind her. But don't worry, the patient was later resuscitated and joined in on the dance too.
She also had a very special pair of people announce her first musical performance: her parents. Dressed in a sweater that read "Billie's Mom," her mom Maggie Baird looked extremely proud as her daughter began to perform her latest album's single, "Happier Than Ever," alongside her brother Finneas.
Billie followed up the performance with an emotional rendition of her track "Male Fantasy," in which she sat on the floor of a dark room in front of a tiny Christmas tree with her brother.
This isn't Billie's first time performing on SNL. Her first appearance was back in September 2019, when she was a musical guest for the show, alongside host Woody Harrelson, and performed her mega-hit "bad guy."
