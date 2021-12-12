Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Teenage Colin Jost on SNL and Joins Hilarious TikTok Parody

Watch : Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the 19-year-old singer took on double duty as the show's host and musical guest, participating in hilarious TikTok-inspired sketches and roasting Weekend Update star Colin Jost along the way.

Dressed in a white and red laced babydoll dress, which she described as "Mrs. Claus going to the club," Billie revealed that hosting SNL during the holidays held an extra special meaning for her. "Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today," she said, before joking, "I am turning 20, or as the internet calls that: middle-aged."

The Grammy-winning artist, who shot to superstardom as a teen, admitted that growing up in the public eye came with a few caveats.

"People just decide that everything you say, and do, and look like, is who you are forever. It's not fair," she explained in her opening monologue. "Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16?"