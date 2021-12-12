Vicente Fernández, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dead at 81

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world is mourning the loss of a musical legend.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, Vicente Fernández, who was dubbed the "King of Racheras" and the "Idol of Mexico," died at the age of 81 after being hospitalized in the ICU due to a recent fall that left him in critical condition, the illustrious singer's Instagram page confirmed.

"It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone his great musical career and to give everything to his audience," a statement read on Instagram, which was translated from Spanish to English. "Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."

According to NBC Los Angeles, the mariachi icon died in Guadalajara, his home state of Jalisco.

News of Vicente's death comes four months after his family revealed on Instagram that he was hospitalized due to a fall at his ranch. Although his family stated that he was in "serious but stable " condition, they said he was placed on a ventilator because of his poor respiratory system.