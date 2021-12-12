Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News After 18 Years

Watch : Margot Robbie Talks Political Differences From "Bombshell" Character

After 18 years, Chris Wallace has resigned from Fox News and is headed to CNN's new streaming service.

The Fox News Sunday host announced his departure at the end of his show on Sunday, Dec. 12.

"It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this," he said. "After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure."

Calling his time at Fox News "a great ride," Wallace added that during his time at the cable news network, he "covered five presidential elections, interviewed every President since George H. W. Bush," and "traveled the world," sitting down with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Wallace, who moderated multiple presidential debates in both 2016 and 2020, and Fox News did not name a permanent host who would replace him on the program.