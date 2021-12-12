Saks Fifth Avenue Has Jaw-Dropping Deals on Stuart Weitzman's Iconic Boots for a Limited Time Only

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Doing some Christmas shopping this weekend? If so, be sure to take a quick break and do some shopping for yourself! Right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is holding a major sale on Stuart Weitzman boots and shoes and you definitely don't want to miss out. It's your chance to score great deals on super chic boots and shoes you may have seen on your favorite celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Serena Williams, and Kate Hudson.
From now until Dec. 14, you can take 40% off Stuart Weitzman shoes using the code SWDEC21. It's the perfect time to shop since many of their iconic styles like the original 5050 boot rarely ever go on sale. Now, you can snag the super popular 5050 over-the-knee stretch-suede boots, which are typically $750, for just $450. You can also save hundreds on must-have heels, combat boots, sandals, sneakers and more.
If you're in the mood to treat yourself this holiday season, definitely check out the Stuart Weitzman sale happening at Saks Fifth Avenue now. Don't forget to put in the code SWDEC21 at checkout to receive your discount.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we found. Check those out below.
Stuart Weitzman Charli Zip Sport Leather Boots
These boots feature a 1.5-inch chunky heel, a round toe and a zip-up closure. It's the type of boot you can wear all day. Sizes are selling out fast though, so we highly suggest snagging this ASAP.
Stuart Weitzman Norah Tall Leather Boots
If you thought the deal above was good, wait until you see this! Right now, you can score the knee-high Norah Tall Leather Boot for just $167. That's over $500 off! You can get these in black or mahogany.
Stuart Weitzman Tyler Ultralift Bootie
The Tyler Ultralift bootie puts a "high-fashion, high-function" twist on the classic ski boot. It's puffy, lightweight and features water-repellant leather. You can choose to get these in black or white.
Stuart Weitzman Kolbie Block Boots
These gorgeous lace-up boots feature three-inch block heels, and can be worn with pretty much anything. It's nearly $700 originally, but you can snag this for just $279.
Stuart Weitzman Ryder Ultralift Leather Boots
The Ryder combat boots are so chic and will immediately elevate your everyday look. It's a popular item and some sizes are already limited in stock. You can get it on sale right now for over $200 off.
Stuart Weitzman SW 1 Sneakers
The SW 1 Sneakers is Stuart Weitzman's take on classic runners. If you want to go bold, you can also get this style with leopard print for $84 as well.
Stuart Weitzman Kolbie Chelsea Boots
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of suede Chelsea boots. These come in black and tan, and they're on sale for nearly $500 off.
Stuart Weitzman 5050 Ultralift Leather Boots
Out of all the 5050 over-the-knee boot styles, this one has to be one of our favorites! It's sleek and trendy with its chunky heel. It's such a compliment getter. Right now you can get this for under $500.
Stuart Weitzman Aleena Patent Leather Mules
You'll look extra fab in these classy mules with four-inch stiletto heels. It's a timeless pair of shoes that you'll be wearing for years to come. Best part is, it's on sale for 40% off.
Stuart Weitzman 5050 Over-The-Knee Stretch-Leather Boots
Now's your chance to score the iconic 5050 boot for a really great price. It features a stretch leather front and a stretch back for style and comfort. You can also get this in a suede front. While you can find some solid dupes out there, nothing beats the original. If you ask us, we definitely think it's worth the splurge!
