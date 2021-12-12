20 Under $35 Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of in 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, we decided to look back on all the beauty products from Amazon that were truly game changing for us and Amazon shoppers as well.

For instance, we still have a couple more months of cold weather to come. If you don't want to deal with dry, chapped lips, we highly recommend stocking up on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It has over 2,700 five-star reviews and a big celeb following! If you want a styling tool that will give you salon-quality hair at home in no time at all, be sure to get your hands on the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer. It has over 263,000 five-star reviews and it's on sale for just $35 right now.

We've rounded up some highly-rated beauty and skincare products Amazon shoppers were obsessed with this year. Best part is, they're all super affordable and under $35! Check those out below. Happy shopping!