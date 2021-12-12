E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 National Costumes

80 Miss Universe contestants celebrated their country's culture and heritage with ornate and elaborate designs for the national costume category. See for yourself below!

Get ready to ooh and aah over the 2021 Miss Universe competition.

80 contestants from around the world celebrated their country's culture and heritage during the national costume presentation of the pageant on Friday, Dec. 10, which is being held in Israel's coastal city of Eilat.

Not that anyone expected anything less, but contestants dazzled on stage in elaborate and one-of-a-kind costumes that represented their nation. From over-the-top designs that captured their country's biggest exports to modeling traditional looks from their region, each contestant put their own spin on the category and showcased their pride for their country.

Beauty queens not only wore eye-catching costumes, but they also lit up the stage in fabulous evening gowns and stylish swimsuits. These are just a few categories that the women will be judged on ahead of Sunday, Dec. 12.

The 2021 contest will air live tomorrow night in 160 countries. In the United States, the competition will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. (Check your local listings for times.)

photos
Miss Universe 2021: Evening Gown Competition

Steve Harvey will once again host the beauty pageant. While he missed out on last year's competition, which was postponed to May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's hosted the event between 2015 and 2019.

But Steve hits the stage and the Miss Universe 2020 winner, Andrea Meza, crowns the next beauty queen, take a closer look at all of the national costumes this year's competitors wore in our gallery below!

Benjamin Askinas
Albania

Ina Dajci

Benjamin Askinas
Argentina

Julieta Garcia

Benjamin Askinas
Armenia

Nane Avetisyan

Benjamin Askinas
Aruba

Thessaly Zimmerman

Benjamin Askinas
Australia

Daria Varlamoval

Benjamin Askinas
Bahamas

Chantel O'Brian

Benjamin Askinas
Bahrain

Manar Nadeem Deyani

Benjamin Askinas
Belgium

Kedist Deltour

Benjamin Askinas
Bolivia

Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Benjamin Askinas
Brazil

Teresa Santos

Benjamin Askinas
British Virgin Islands

Xaria Penn

Benjamin Askinas
Bulgaria

Elena Danova

Benjamin Askinas
Cambodia

Marady Ngin

Tracy Nguyen/Miss Universe
Cameroon

Michèle-Ange Minkata

Benjamin Askinas
Canada

Tamara Jemuovic

Benjamin Askinas
Cayman Islands

Georgina Kerford

Benjamin Askinas
Chile

Antonia Figueroa

Benjamin Askinas
China

Shiyin Yang

Benjamin Askinas
Colombia

Valeria Ayos

Benjamin Askinas
Costa Rica

Valeria Rees

Benjamin Askinas
Croatia

Ora Ivanišević

Benjamin Askinas
Curaçao

Shariengela Cijntje

Benjamin Askinas
Czech Republic

Karolina Kokesova

Benjamin Askinas
Denmark

Sara Langtved

Benjamin Askinas
Dominican Republic

Debbie Aflalo

Benjamin Askinas
Ecuador

Susy Sacoto Mendoza

Benjamin Askinas
El Salvador

El Salvador

Benjamin Askinas
Equatorial Guinea

Martina Mituy Avomo

Benjamin Askinas
Finland

Essi Unkuri

Benjamin Askinas
Germany

Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer

photos
