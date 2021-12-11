Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" and Succession Star Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

Getty Images

She capped off her statement by congratulating the entire cast of Succession who "crushed this season," and subtly took her own stance against the New Yorker piece, adding, "(for the record, the work is where the story begins and ends for me.)"

Hathaway joins a growing list of A-listers—including Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin, and Strong's Succession co-star Sarah Snook—who have shared their thoughts on his in-depth acting process since the release of the profile on Dec. 5.

Chastain, who worked with Strong on Molly's Game and Zero Dark Thirty, was the first to voice her support for the "lovely" actor, calling the article "incredibly one sided" on Twitter.

"Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don't believe everything you read folks," she wrote. "Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it."

She was later joined by writer Aaron Sorkin, whose thoughts she shared online on his behalf. In the lengthy post, Sorkin, who worked alongside Strong on Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7, stated that the answers from his email interview with journalist Michael Schulman, which were included in the article, were used to build a "distorted picture of Jeremy that asks us to roll our eyes at his acting process."

"Jeremy Strong is a great actor and a great company member. There isn't a writer, director or producer on Earth who wouldn't grab at the chance to cast him," the screenwriter explained. Sorkin also shared his alleged answers to Schulman's questions in full.

Strong's on-screen sister, Sarah Snook, also vouched for him. On Dec. 8, the actress, who plays his sibling Shiv Roy in Succession, told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that "Jeremy is great."

"He is a very singular, unique person and actor and he works in a different way than other people," she said. "We all work in different ways. We all have a different process."