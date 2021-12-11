See the Miss Universe 2021 Contestants' Fabulous Swimsuit and Evening Gown Styles

Watch : Reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Is Moving Where?

This weekend, a total of 80 beauties from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe 2021.

If it seems like you just watched the annual pageant, you're not alone: The 2020 competition, won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, took place this past May after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 contest, the 70th for the organization, will air live from Israel's coastal city of Eilat on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Steve Harvey returns as host after being absent the last time, and having hosted the event between 2015 and 2019. This year's competition is also highlighting the issue of climate change and will showcase contestants of the past and the social and international issues they face in their communities.

As usual, the pageant will feature swimsuit, evening gown and national costume competitions. The contestants showcased their styles in preliminary contests on Friday, Dec. 10.

The official 2021 Miss Universe competition will air in 160 countries. The show will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo in the United States. Check your local listings for times.