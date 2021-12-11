Madonna Uses Filter to "Clap Back" at 50 Cent's "Fake Apology" for Mocking Her Lingerie Pics

Madonna is sharing her two cents about 50 Cent's recent apology.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the "Like A Prayer" singer posted a video on Instagram donning a youthful, doe-eyed filter over her face as she slammed the rapper for his "fake apology," calling it "bulls--t" and "not valid."
"Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology," she captioned the post. "Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say."
The "In da Club" rapper and "Vogue" singer have been engaged in a social media feud with one another ever since 50 Cent mocked Madonna's recent lingerie photoshoot on Instagram earlier this month, calling it "the funniest s--t LOL."
In response, Madonna called him out on her Instagram Story by posting a photo of the two together from when he was "pretending to be my friend," which caused 50 Cent to issue an apology to her on Twitter.
"I must have hurt Madonna's feelings," he wrote. "She went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology."
In the video, Madonna said that 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, didn't seem to understand what he was apologizing for, sharing, "What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks."
"You're reposting somebody else's low level of consciousness posting that are meant to shame and humiliate other people. That's f—ked up," she added. "You're trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves."
Madonna also stated that he didn't "hurt her feelings" because he wasn't "coming from an enlightened place" with his comments. "You didn't hurt my feelings," she said. "‘Cause I don't take it personally."
Although Madonna ultimately forgave the rapper, she also took a moment to explain how he was "benefiting" from posting about her online.
"Of course you're benefiting from it. That is what social media is all about. You do understand that, right?" She asked. "Don't kid yourself if you think you have an Instagram account and you're not benefiting from it. Shut it down. Stop lying to yourself."
In the end, Madonna wished the rapper "all the best," adding, "So finally, I just want to say I forgive you. I hope that one day you wake up and see a different point of view."