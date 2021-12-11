How Kanye "Ye" West Felt About Kim Kardashian and Kids Supporting Him at Drake Show

Despite their split, Kim Kardashian showed up to support her ex Kanye West at his latest concert.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, Ye and Drake put their years-long feud aside for their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kim attended with her and Kanye's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, their cousin Mason Disick, 11, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend and NBA star Devin Booker, and mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
A source told E! News that before the show started, Kanye played with the children backstage at a VIP suite reserved for them and Kim. The insider said, "It seemed to mean a lot to him that they were there—especially that Kim was there" at the concert.
"The only thing that mattered to Kanye was that Kim and her people were taken care of," the source added. "It was very important to him that Kim was all good and he made it clear that was a priority. He'd been talking about how he just wants his family back."
Onstage, Kanye made a public plea to Kim by changing the lyrics to his 2010 hit "Runaway," saying, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."
Kanye's latest public expression of hope for reconciliation with Kim, with whom he shares four children, is one of several he's made in recent weeks. However, despite his gesture onstage on Thursday, a day later, Kim filed documents to be considered legally single. She also requested to drop her official last name of West and revert to her maiden name.
Kim's attendance at Kanye's concert on Thursday is not the first time they've shown support for each other's careers since she filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. This past summer, the reality star and SKIMS founder and the former couple's kids joined the rap artist at his Donda album release parties, with Kim even appearing onstage at one in a wedding gown.
In October, Kanye flew to New York City to help Kim prepare for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and also attended part of the live taping, during which she poked fun at him without acknowledging publicly he was sitting there.
The episode also featured a sketch in which she and Pete Davidson shared a kiss. Later that month, the latter two stepped out together in Los Angeles and in mid-November, E! News confirmed are were dating. The two have not commented on their relationship.
In late November, Kim and Ye reunited again in Miami. Along with their daughter North, the former couple attended a fashion tribute event for late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer at age 41.
"Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way," a source close to Kim told E! News at the time. "She and Kanye are still on good terms."