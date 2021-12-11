Camila Cabello Reveals How Cinderella Helped Her Overcome a "Really Hard Time" With Mental Health

Camila Cabello is opening up about her mental health struggles.
The 24-year-old superstar, who starred in Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella, revealed that she wrote the film's hit song "Million to One" during a challenging time in her life.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, alongside Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak, and brothers Ron and Russell Mael, for its Songwriter Roundtable, Camila explained how working on the fairytale movie helped her cope with her mental health struggles.
"I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me," she told the publication last month, which published the piece on Friday, Dec. 10. "When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health."
She continued, "It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.'"
As she described, "I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew."
Over the years, the former Fifth Harmony member has been an open book about her mental health challenges, and in September 2020, Camila praised J Balvin for not being afraid to detail his own.
In an essay for TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, the pop star recalled how he shared his story on Instagram in 2019, writing, "I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone, amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world."
Camilla added, "If there's one thing I would love everybody to know about him, it's this: José has always been so humble, hardworking and gracious, and so constantly grateful and kind."
In May 2020, during Mental Health Month, the "Havana" singer shared insight into her private battle with anxiety and OCD for WSJ. Magazine.
"Here's what there aren't pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder] I was experiencing," the Grammy-nominated star wrote. "My mom and me in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for relief. Me experiencing what felt like constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety that made day-to-day life painfully hard."
The "My Oh My" singer said she sought professional help and began cognitive behavioral therapy, meditation and breathwork.
"It also took a lot of self-love (believing I am inherently worthy of happiness, belonging, love and joy, no matter what), self-compassion (not emotionally beating myself up for struggling) and self-awareness (calling myself out on my s--t)," she explained, adding, "For a long time, anxiety felt like it was robbing me of my humor, my joy, my creativity and my trust. But now anxiety and I are good friends."
She added, "I listen to her, because I know she's just trying to keep me safe, but I don't give her too much attention. And I sure as hell don't let her make any decisions."