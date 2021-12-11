Joe Biden Chats With Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in First Late-Night Appearance as President

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Fallon later sparked criticism online from Republican viewers after he mentioned that he was part of a "standing ovation" for Biden at the Kennedy Center, in part because the late-night host felt that the President was "bringing class back" after Donald Trump's presidency.

This isn't the first time Fallon has drawn political ire from his audience; in 2016, his interview with then-Presidential nominee Donald Trump, during which the host ruffled the candidate's hair, was widely-criticized by Democratic supporters for its lightheartedness.

As Biden and Fallon's conversation flowed, the president revealed that while he may have been vice president in the past, there were still some things that surprised him and First Lady Jill Biden when they moved into the White House.

"Jill and I come from middle-class backgrounds," he explained. "We're not used to people waiting on us. In the White House, there's somebody to make your breakfast, or someone to pack your clothes, or someone to carry your bag."

So they struck a deal with their kitchen staff. "The guys who run the kitchen on the second floor, we don't have them come in and do breakfast for us," he shared. "There's no need for them to have to do breakfast for us. We can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of cereal."

When Jimmy asked if the president makes his own eggs in the morning, Biden replied, "Well I don't, Jill does."

He recounted a story where his daughter was asked if her dad could cook, to which she answered, "'My daddy can't do much. He can boil water and make pisketti, but he can't do much else.'"

"And guess what?" Biden asked. "She's right."

