Michael Strahan Flies to the Edge of Space: "I Wanna Go Back"

Watch : Michael Strahan Says Ryan Seacrest Is "Doing Great"

Michael Strahan just took a trip that was almost literally out of this world.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Good Morning America co-host and former NFL star was blasted to the edge of space along with five other people onboard Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship.

After they landed, Strahan told people on the ground, "I wanna go back."

He also said, "You got to get that perspective."

Strahan was joined by space industry executive Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess, his son Cameron Bess and Laura Shepard Churchley— the eldest daughter of late legendary U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard, who in 1961 became the first American to fly to space. The rocketship itself is named New Shepard, after him. Both Strahan and Churchley were honorary guests while the other four crew members were paying customers.

The capsule was launched from Blue Origin's private facility in West Texas, accelerated to more than three times the speed of sound to pass beyond the 80-kilometer boundary (about 50 miles) that the U.S. uses to mark the edge of space, CNBC reported.