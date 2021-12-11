E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Best Under $100 Deals From Coach Outlet's 12 Days of Giving Sale

Coach Outlet's holiday sale is ending soon. Shop these deals now and get it in time for Christmas!

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 11, 2021 3:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Christmas is fast-approaching, and if you're looking to purchase gifts online, the time to shop is now. If you still have several people left to shop for, why not give Coach Outlet a look? From now until Dec. 14, Coach Outlet is holding a 12 Days of Giving holiday sale event where you can score deals up to 70% off sitewide. 

That means you can snag the best-selling Gallery tote for just $131. It comes in multiple gorgeous colors and the bold blue is already selling out fast. We're currently eyeing the Mini Pepper Crossbody ourselves. We love a pop of red and the bag itself just looks so sophisticated. 

If you're shopping for gifts, you can find some really great bags for under $100. There are gift options for under $30 as well if you're looking for more affordable pieces. Accessories and boots are currently 20% off, and you can also save up to 70% on outerwear right now. 

Clearly, there's a lot to go through. So we've rounded up some of the best under $100 deals we found. Check those out below and be sure to head on over to Coach Outlet today to see what other goodies they have for you.

Don't Miss These 13 Unbelievable Deals From Kate Spade's Surprise Holiday Sale

Coach Mini Camera Bag in Signature Canvas with Ornament Print

Coach's signature mini camera bag gets a fun festive twist. It features an ornament print, an adjustable strap with a 23-inch drop, and it's on sale for just $71. It's a great early Christmas gift for yourself or for someone on your list. 

$278
$71
Coach Outlet

Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Horse And Carriage

We are obsessed with the bold color options this corner zip wristlet comes in. We've bought a few of these wristlets over the years and they've always held up really well. If you're looking for an affordable gift idea that still has that wow factor, this is it! 

$78
$29
Coach Outlet

Coach Ziva Slippers

Would wouldn't want to receive a pair of cozy slippers for Christmas? These shopper-loved slippers feature Coach's signature jacquard and a faux fur lining and footbed. You can get these in khaki, pink or stone blue. Sizes are selling out fast, so we wouldn't hesitate with this one!

$100
$49
Coach Outlet

Coach Camera Bag With Horse And Carriage Dot Print

Coach Outlet shoppers are in love with this fab little camera bag that features a unique-to-Coach horse and carriage dot print. It comes in red, denim and cream. Right now, it's on sale for 70% off. 

$328
$99
Coach Outlet

Coach Small Trifold Wallet in Colorblock

As much as we love a large continental wallet, sometimes you just need to bring along a few essentials. This small trifold wallet is made of smooth leader and features an edgy snake-embossed leather panel. It has two credit card slots, an ID window and an outside zip coin pocket. It's a great gift to give the trendsetter in your life.

$178
$63
Coach Outlet

Coach Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody With Horse And Carriage

We love the dark blue color of this Anna foldover clutch. As one Coach shopper wrote, "It's small enough to be out of the way and big enough for my essentials." They also said they get a ton of compliments whenever they wear it and we don't doubt it. This bag is perfect for wearing on a day out and about. 

$228
$98
Coach Outlet

Coach Mini Dempsey Camera Bag In Signature Jacquard

Looking for a cute mini bag you can bring along for a night out? Look no further than the Coach mini Dempsey camera bag. Yes, it's compact. But you don't always need to drag around everything. Plus, the stripe panel and Coach patch make it extra stylish. 

$228
$91
Coach Outlet

Coach Sienna Slide

Coach's classic Sienna slide is super chic. This version features a faux fur footbed, so it's extra soft and comfortable. Right now it's on sale for $99.

$178
$99
Coach Outlet

Coach City Tote in Signature Canvas with Vintage Mini Rose Print

This twist on the top-rated City Tote features a pretty vintage rose print on Coach's signature canvas. It's an extra 15% off right now, so you can snag this for under $100! It's a great deal for one of Coach's best-selling styles. 

$378
$96
Coach Outlet

Mini Serena Crossbody

We love the silhouette of Coach's Serena crossbody bag. This mini version will fit your absolute must-haves like your keys, phone and a couple of cards. Plus, the violet color of this bag is really pretty. 

$228
$91
Coach Outlet

Mini Lillie Carryall

For a limited time, select carryall bags are also on sale for just $129. The Mini Lillie Carryall is one of our absolute faves, but the Kacey satchel is a really close second! Be sure to check both of those out. They're great bags to take to the office!

$378
$129
Coach Outlet

Looking for more great deals to shop? These $200 Carbon38 Teddy Coats Are on Sale For Just $50.

