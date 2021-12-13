E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2021 Year in Review: Vote For the Best in Movies, TV and Music

Weigh in on the action movie that had you gripping your armrest, TV twist that left your jaw on the floor and the song that dominated your Spotify in 2021.

By Tierney Bricker Dec 13, 2021 2:00 PMTags
MoviesTVMusicPollsCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentThe Year In
2021 Year in Review Polls, Music, TV, Movies

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots

Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame

So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send 2021 off in style—and then maybe lock the door.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Winners

Are you not entertained?!

To kick off our 2021 in Review series, we're reflecting on the biggest moments in movies, TV and music. You know, just the stuff helping us make it through to the new year. NBD!

You'll get the chance to vote in several polls, weighing in on which plot twist you're still not over (caution: spoilers ahead!), the artist that has a permanent spot on all of your Spotify playlists and the action flick that had your gripping your armrest. 

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the pop culture fun with the polls officially closing at 11:59 PST Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a new set launching that same day, , so get your fandom on and vote, vote, vote!

Poll

2021 Year in Review: Movies, TV & Music

TV: The Show You Couldn't Stop Bingeing
Cruel Summer
1.6%
Hawkeye
2.1%
Loki
7.6%
Mare of Easttown
4.9%
Only Murders in the Building
6.8%
Outer Banks
6.2%
Sex/Life
5.5%
Squid Games
13.8%
Succession
2.9%
Ted Lasso
15.1%
Virgin River
4.2%
WandaVision
8.1%
The White Lotus
0.8%
Yellowjackets
0.5%
Yellowstone
8.6%
You
9.4%
And Just Like That...
2.1%
TV: New Crush You Definitely Started Following on Insta
Raymond Ablack, Ginny & Georgia
4%
Dylan Arnold, You
11.5%
Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris
9.9%
Emma Corrin, The Crown
11.1%
Alaqua Cox, Hawkeye
6.3%
Adam Devos, Sex/Life
13.8%
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
11.5%
Peter Gadiot, Yellowjackets
2%
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
18.2%
Carlacia Grant, Outer Banks
6.7%
Nikesh Patel, Starstruck
0.4%
Sara Waisglass, Ginny & Georgia
4.7%
TV: The Death You’re Still Mourning
Colin Zabel, Mare of Easttown
7.7%
Andrew Deluca, Grey’s Anatomy
20.6%
Pray Tell, Pose
3.5%
Armond, The White Lotus
2.8%
Riley, Midnight Mass
4.2%
Macy, Charmed
2.1%
Liz, The Blacklist
5.2%
Hoyt, Walker
1.7%
Lemar, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
7.3%
Love, You
12.9%
Nic, The Resident
6.6%
Mr. Big, And Just Like That...
25.4%
TV: The Twist or Moment That Had Your Jaw on the Floor (Spoiler alert!)
It Was Agatha All Along, WandaVision
30.4%
Ryan Ross was the Killer, Mare of Easttown
8.4%
Kate Gets Remarried, This Is Us
16%
Shane accidentally killed Armond, The White Lotus
3.4%
The Teachers Are Gossip Girl, Gossip Girl
4.2%
19:50 mark in episode three, Sex/Life
15.6%
The Twin Switch, I Know What You Did Last Summer
1.9%
Jeanette Actually Saw Kate, Cruel Summer
9.1%
Dark Waverly, Wynonna Earp
1.1%
Body Switch Reveal, Behind Her Eyes
3.4%
Garrett Keeping the Money and then Losing It, FBoy Island
0.4%
Kendall's Possible Death, Succession
3.4%
Katie and Greg's Brutal Breakup, The Bachelorette
2.7%
TV: The Couple You'll Ship Forever
Mel and Jack, Virgin River
4.2%
Roy Kent and Keeley, Ted Lasso
7.8%
Stabler and Benson, Law & Order: SVU
66.5%
Barry and Iris, The Flash
3.2%
Meredith and Nick, Grey’s Anatomy
4.4%
Marcus and Mia, Love Life
0.4%
Ginny and Marcus, Ginny & Georgia
2.7%
Clark and Lois, The Adventures of Superman and Lois
2.5%
Big and Carrie, And Just Like That...
8.2%
TV: Reality Show That Took Over Your Life
Bachelor Nation
6.4%
Big Brother
5.2%
Bling Empire
3.5%
The Bradshaw Bunch
2.9%
The Challenge
5.8%
FBoy Island
1.2%
Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians
23.7%
My Unorthodox Life
5.8%
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
6.9%
The Real Housewives of Potomac
1.7%
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
2.9%
Selling Sunset
20.2%
Summer House
4.6%
Survivor
9.2%
Movies: The Action Flick That Had You Gripping Your Seat
Black Widow
18.2%
Dune
8.9%
The Eternals
4%
Free Guy
7.1%
F9:
3.6%
Mortal Kombat
1.8%
No Time to Die
9.3%
Red Notice
12.9%
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
20.9%
Snake Eyes
0%
The Suicide Squad
6.7%
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
6.7%
Movies: The Drama Your Heart Still Hasn't Recovered From
Belfast
6.8%
Coda
0.7%
Dear Evan Hansen
10.3%
The Harder They Fall
9.6%
King Richard
10.3%
The Last Duel
4.1%
Licorice Pizza
2.1%
Luca
28.1%
Spencer
10.3%
Stillwater
5.5%
Tick Tick...Boom!
12.3%
Movies: Star That You Will See in Literally Anything
Emily Blunt
9.5%
TImothee Chalamet
12.6%
Lady Gaga
7.8%
Scarlett Johansson
6.1%
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
14.7%
Jennifer Lawrence
6.9%
Simu Liu
3.5%
Ryan Reynolds
19.9%
Margot Robbie
5.6%
Will Smith
4.8%
Kristen Stewart
1.3%
Emma Stone
7.4%
Music: The Song That Dominated Your Spotify Unwrapped
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
11.6%
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Taylor Swift
20.9%
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
8%
“Butter,” BTS
7.6%
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber
5.2%
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
6.4%
“Take My Breath,” The Weeknd
3.6%
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4.4%
“Easy on Me,” Adele
24.9%
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
4.4%
“Up,” Cardi B
2.8%
Music: The Album You Cant Stop Listening To
Montero, Lil Nas X
3.3%
30, Adele
31.3%
=, Ed Sheeran
8.4%
Justice, Justin Bieber
3.7%
Star-Crossed, Kacey Musgraves
0.9%
Planet Her, Doja Cat
6.1%
Body Language, Blake Shelton
2.3%
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
10.3%
Red (Taylors Version), Taylor Swift
24.3%
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
2.3%
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
5.6%
Donda, Kanye West
1.4%
Music: The Artist You Need to See on Tour in 2022
Adele
29.7%
Ariana Grande
6%
Cardi B
3.9%
Coldplay
3.4%
Drake
2.2%
Ed Sheeran
6.5%
Harry Styles
9.5%
Kacey Musgraves
0.4%
Lil Nas X
1.7%
Olivia Rodrigo
4.7%
Taylor Swift
24.1%
The Weeknd
7.8%

