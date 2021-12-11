Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy React After Josh Duggar Is "Exposed as a Hypocrite"

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo are speaking out after Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

On Friday, Dec. 10, the former Counting On reality stars shared a statement to Instagram addressing Josh's conviction by jury. "We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh's family, his wife and precious children," the couple reflected. "We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ's name."

They continued, "Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself."

Jinger and Jeremy, who are estranged from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are upset with Josh, also shared their "gratitude" for the justice that has been served. Calling children "among the most vulnerable" in society, the couple said "sex trafficking and child abuse" are some "of the most horrific evils imaginable."