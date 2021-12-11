Emma Roberts Gives a Glimpse of Mom Life in Rare Photo with Son Rhodes

For Emma Roberts, motherhood has been anything but an American Horror Story.
The 30-year-old actress gave fans a peek inside her home life on Friday, Dec. 10, when she shared an adorable photo of herself having a sweet moment with her 11-month-old son, Rhodes, who she shares with Garrett Hedlund.
The picture, taken by stylist Brit Smith, showed Emma lovingly smiling at her baby boy and revealed he's grown out his blond hair. The Scream Queens alum looked chic in a white billowy blouse and light blue jeans as she reclined on a large linen sofa with Rhodes in her arms.
She wrote on her Instagram alongside an emoji of a red heart, "the best."
Judging by the comments section, Emma's followers couldn't get enough of the mother-son snapshot either. "ANGEL BOY!!!!" Brit raved, while Jessica Stam wrote, "Cuties!!" Ashley Benson, Lily Kershaw and Gracie McGraw—the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill—also commented with heart-eye emojis.
The rare photograph comes just two weeks before Rhodes' first birthday. Since welcoming the tiny tot on Dec. 27, 2020, Emma has only shared a handful of pictures of him.
In August, she explained to Bustle why she's more cautious of what she posts these days: "Sharing on social media has always been something that I've loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can't take back anything you've shared online."
"Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere," she continued. "That being said, I do like to interact with fans and share stuff with my friends. But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations. The Internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the Internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that's what I like to see on Instagram."
As for her life as a mom? A source told E! News in June that Emma "seems really happy" and that she and Garrett, 37, "have been a great team and have worked through all the ups and downs together."
The insider added of Emma, "She brings her baby to set, and everyone is obsessed and think he's the cutest."